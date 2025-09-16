McKinney child predator, violent gang member gets life in prison

article

The Brief A McKinney man has been sentenced to life in prison for the sexual assault of a 10-year-old child. Hugo Bellamy, 32, was found guilty of multiple counts, including aggravated sexual assault of a child. The Collin County District Attorney stated the sentence ensures Bellamy, a repeat offender and gang member, will never be free to harm another victim.



A McKinney man has been sentenced to life in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child, according to the Collin County Criminal District Attorney.

Life Sentence

Hugo Bellamy, 32, is described as a repeat offender and a gang member.

The backstory:

Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis says Bellamy abused the child just months after being released from prison for aggravated robbery. The crime came to light when the child told her mother.

A Collin County jury found Bellamy guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact.

During the punishment phase of his sentencing, the state presented evidence that Bellamy has served prison sentences twice before for robbery, aggravated robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

What they're saying:

"Protecting children is the highest duty of my office. This life sentence ensures that a violent gang member who preyed on a child will never be free to harm another innocent victim," said Willis.