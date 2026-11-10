Dallas Weather: Warmer Temperatures arrive ahead of weekend rain chances

The Brief Mild temperatures replace the morning chill across North Texas today. A dry front brings cooler weather for the end of the workweek. Rain and thunderstorm chances return late Saturday into Sunday.



Warmer temperatures are moving into North Texas ahead of a dry front, bringing milder mornings and a brief break from the chill before weekend rain chances return.

Wet Commute for Some

What we know:

An upper-level system moving east is generating light, spotty showers across the area today.

Rain is lifting north out of Tarrant and Dallas counties toward Denton and Collin counties. Steadier rain is tracking toward Lewisville, Plano, and Frisco. Other spotty showers are affecting Comanche, Erath, Hamilton, Bosque, and Hill counties.

Temperatures started in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning, about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the previous day. Highs will reach the mid-70s, with temperatures near 70 degrees by lunchtime.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW 7-Day Forecast

Looking Ahead to the Weekend

Timeline:

Today: A 20% chance of showers in the morning drops to 10% by late afternoon. Tonight will be quiet and mainly clear.

Tomorrow: A dry front moves through the area. Temperatures will warm quickly into the upper 70s, with some spots nearing 80 degrees, before north winds bring cooler air.

Thursday and Friday: Expect plenty of sunshine with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.

Saturday and Sunday: Conditions remain dry through Saturday afternoon. Clouds increase Saturday night, bringing the next significant chance for rain and thunderstorms into Sunday.

Why you should care:

Drivers need to slow down and use caution on major highways this morning. Even though the precipitation is mostly light with no lightning strikes, roadways will remain wet and could cause travel issues.