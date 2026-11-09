McKinney officer shot, 19-year-old driver killed in shooting after crash

The Brief An officer-involved shooting left a 19-year-old driver dead and a McKinney police officer injured. The incident started after police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wilmeth Road a little before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. and the department placed both officers on paid administrative leave.



A McKinney police officer was shot, and a 19-year-old driver is dead following a physical confrontation at a crash scene Sunday night.

What we know:

McKinney Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Wilmeth Road around 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 8.

When officers approached the driver, identified as 19-year-old Jair Ruenes Galvan, he became non-compliant and refused to follow police commands, officials said. A physical confrontation occurred, and police fired shots.

Two McKinney police officers were involved in the incident. One officer was shot. That officer went to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Galvan was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The McKinney Police Department placed both officers on paid administrative leave while authorities investigate the incident.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

What we don't know:

The McKinney Police Department is not giving any details about how the officer was hurt or who fired the round that struck him.

What's next:

The McKinney Police Department turned the investigation over to the Texas Rangers.