McDonald’s releasing Shamrock Shake and introducing Oreo Shamrock McFlurry this month

The green in spring is coming a little earlier this year as the iconic McDonald’s Shamrock Shake returns Feb. 19, marking the 50th anniversary of the delicious treat.

McDonald’s is celebrating the anniversary by making the shake available nationwide for the first time since 2017, according to the company.

“We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” said McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen.

The legacy of this minty dessert goes back to 1967, when a Connecticut McDonald’s owner invented the sweet treat in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

And if your taste buds weren’t excited enough, the chain says it’s also introducing a brand new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time.

“Our chefs worked to get the perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can’t wait for customers to get a taste this spring,” said VanGosen.

