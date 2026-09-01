63-year-old Dallas man faces up to life in prison following child kidnapping charges

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The Brief A 63-year-old Dallas man faces up to life in prison after being charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Authorities say David Michael Klepak offered the lost teenager a ride on July 30 before holding her captive at his residence until Aug. 2. The victim escaped and reported the assault to Dallas police, who arrested Klepak later that day after matching descriptions of his vehicles and jewelry.



A 63-year-old Dallas man faces up to life in prison after being charged in federal court with kidnapping, drugging, and repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

Federal charges filed

What we know:

David Michael Klepak, 63, was charged with kidnapping a minor in a federal criminal complaint filed Aug. 27, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould.

The backstory:

According to the complaint, Klepak approached the teenager around July 30 while she was lost in her neighborhood and offered to drive her home. Instead of taking her home, Klepak brought the girl to his Dallas residence, where he held her captive until Aug. 2.

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During her captivity, Klepak allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted the teenager, yelled at her when she refused to take narcotics with him, and made multiple threats to kill her.

The victim escaped the home on Aug. 2 and was found by a family member, who immediately brought her to a Dallas police precinct to report the assault. Dallas police officers arrested Klepak later that day.

Investigators tied Klepak to the crime after the victim provided detailed descriptions of his luxury vehicles and distinct jewelry, according to the affidavit.

What they're saying:

"The conduct described in this complaint is brutal and predatory," U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said in a statement. "As alleged, the defendant, a 63-year-old man, kidnapped, drugged and raped the victim, a teenage girl. The defendant will have his day in court but let this be a warning to would-be predators on the streets: we will find you and lock you up for as long as possible under the law."

What's next:

If convicted on the federal kidnapping charge, Klepak faces up to life imprisonment.