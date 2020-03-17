Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senate will not adjourn until it acts on major coronavirus package to help economy.

The White House is proposing a roughly $850 billion emergency stimulus to address the economic cost of the new coronavirus.

The request will be outlined to Senate Republicans Tuesday and will aim to provide relief for small businesses and the airline industry and include a massive tax cut for wage-earners.

The White House hopes the measure will pass this week, as the administration scrambled to contain the economic fallout of the severe disruptions to American life from the outbreak.

McConnell opened the Senate on Tuesday with a promise for swift action. He says the Senate won't adjourn until it acts.

