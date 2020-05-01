Mayor Betsy Price: 'Ya’ll get ready' to reopen businesses safely in Fort Worth

The city of Fort Worth is launching its “Ya’ll Get Ready” campaign – offering businesses guidelines for reopening.

It’s the second phase of the city’s “Ya’ll Stay Home” campaign.

The city’s guidelines are not tougher than what the state requires but there are recommendations for those who want to voluntarily take extra safety measures.

“As soon as the governor’s executive order was issued Monday, we started getting calls from small businesses particularly restaurants asking what these mean and what are you suggesting. Our book is strong recommendations on how we believe you can do this correctly,” Mayor Betsy Price said.

The handbook with recommendations for Fort Worth restaurants, churches and other businesses will be posted on the city’s website Friday afternoon.

Mayor Price plans to remain in her home after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. She has four days left for her quarantine.