Mayfest 2026: Times, events & discounts for 54th annual Fort Worth spring tradition

The Brief Mayfest returns for its 54th edition this weekend in Fort Worth with live music, arts and crafts, food and beverages and more. The festival is offering discounts for purchasing tickets in advance and for members of the military. Proceeds from the festival will go towards building and improving parks and trails around the Trinity River.



Mayfest returns to Fort Worth this weekend. Here's what you need to know about the 54th iteration of the annual festival.

What is Mayfest?

Mayfest is an annual festival in Fort Worth that offers family-friendly entertainment including three stages of live music, carnival rides, festival food, kids entertainment and more.

The festival was started in 1973 to celebrate the revitalization of the Trinity River. Proceeds from the festival go towards improving parks, trails and more community structures around the Trinity River in Fort Worth.

Mayfest's official website says it has invested more than $7.5 million to parks and trails around the Trinity River since it firet began.

Mayfest 2026 schedule

Mayfest began on Thursday, April 30th and runs until Sunday, May 3. Here's the full schedule:

Thursday: 3:30pm – 9:00pm

Friday: 3:30pm – 10:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am – 10:00pm

Sunday: 11:00am – 7:00pm

The festival takes place at the banks of the Trinity River in Trinity Park at 2401 University Drive in Fort Worth.

Admission and parking

Mayfest admission for adults is $12, while admission for children 3–12 and senior citizens 65 or older is $7. Admission for children 2 and under is free.

Additionally, Mayfest is offering a $1 discount on the gate price if you purchase tickets in advance.

Active, retired and veteran military service members can receive free admission for them and three family members with a valid Military ID.

Parking is available at Farrington Field and lots surrounding Dickies Arena, with trams running between the festival and the parking lots.

Mayfest weather outlook

Friday brought more rain to the metroplex, but this weekend's outlook looks good for Mayfest activities.

Drier air arrives Saturday morning to kick off a beautiful weekend.

Early birds will notice a chill in the air with lows in the 40s and lower 50s, but plenty of sunshine is on the way for the afternoons.

Saturday will see a high in the lower 70s, while Sunday will be even warmer with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s.

FOX 4 at Mayfest

FOX 4 is a proud sponsor of Mayfest. Visit the FOX 4 booth to see some of our television personalities throughout the event!