Mabank mass shooting victims identified, suspect in critical condition

The Brief The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has identified the three people killed in a shooting and assault on Friday in Mabank, Texas. The suspect, Christopher Kyle Reid Jr., 29, crashed his vehicle into a Buc-ee's in Ennis, injuring a pedestrian, before shooting himself. The suspect and one other victim remain in critical condition as the triple-homicide investigation is active and ongoing.



The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has identified the three people who were killed, and two others who were injured on Friday in the Cedar Creek Cove subdivision of Mabank, Texas.

Triple Homicide Victims Identified

According to deputies, the victims have been identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Simpson, 72-year-old Connie Patrick, and 57-year-old Rodney Hammonds.

Officials say Simpson and Patrick were shot multiple times. Hammonds had a gunshot wound, blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds.

Two other people were taken to UT Health Hospital in Tyler.

Colton Reid, 24, was also injured and is expected to survive. Henry Hopgood, 70, is listed in critical condition.

The suspect, 29-year-old Christopher Kyle Reid Jr., left the homicide scene and crashed into the Buc-ees's in Ennis. Officials say he then shot himself. He is in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Timeline:

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 17, when the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call in the Cedar Creek Cove subdivision of Mabank, Texas. Deputies arrived to find several victims.

Officials quickly identified 29-year-old Christopher Kyle Reid Jr. as the shooting suspect and asked the public for assistance in finding him.

Deputies later found that the suspect had crashed into a Buc-ee's store in Ennis. Ennis police told FOX 4 that Reid drove his vehicle into the entrance of the Buc-ee's around 5 a.m. that same day.

As Reid drove into the building, he struck and pinned a pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, against a sales display near the main entrance. Once the vehicle came to a stop, Reid used a gun to shoot himself in the head.

Reid was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. The pedestrian was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. "The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is working in close coordination with the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, the Henderson County District Attorney's Office and Ennis Police Department to gather all relevant facts and ensure a thorough investigation," officials said in a news release on Saturday morning.

What we don't know:

The motive for the mass shooting has not been released.