May weather: Wednesday expected to be hottest day of the year so far

Today feels much more like a summer day than springtime. We know tomorrow is going to feel a lot worse.

Local perspective:

FOX 4 meteorologist Dylan Federico says while it will certainly be hot in North Texas, he's especially concerned about south and central Texas, where triple digits could last until the weekend.

"Here in North Texas, we'll get to about 100 but our friends in Austin and San Antonio could break all-time record highs for the month of May with highs in the 105 to 108 range."

Dylan says an area of high pressure building in the gulf that puts southwesterly winds across the state of Texas is what will generate a hot wind for us.

Big picture view:

The demand on the Texas power grid is expected to break records for the month of May, according to ERCOT.

The organization that operates the state's electrical grid is expecting peak demand of more than 84 gigawatts around 5 p.m. tomorrow.

The highest demand ever in May is 77 gigawatts. The all-time demand record is 85.5 gigawatts.

So, we will be close to that.

Still, ERCOT says there is expected to be plenty of power.

What you can do:

If you're out and about on Wednesday, listen to your body.

Studies show that we see the greatest spike in heat-related illnesses during that first big heat wave of the year, so that's why it's important everyone takes the heat seriously.