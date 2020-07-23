Mavs gift computer lab to Arlington homeless shelter

A homeless shelter has a revamped computer lab thanks to the Dallas Mavericks Foundation.

The new lab gives people staying at the Arlington Life Shelter a place to work on resumes and other tools as they try to become self-sufficient.

“The Mavs Foundation has been doing this kind of work for a very long time. This is actually our 45th learn and play center here in North Texas. And now more than ever we are so committed to giving back to our community and we are just excited to be able to virtually unveil this new space today,” said Katie Edwards, the senior vice president of external affairs for the Mavs Foundation.

The state-of-the-art lab includes brand new desktop computers, headphones, workspaces, chair and even an inspirational mural on the wall. It reminds people to “Learn from yesterday. Live for today. Hope in tomorrow.”

“We hope that it inspires hope and that we are there to care about them and walk alongside them in this journey,” Edwards said.

More than 25,000 homeless men, women and children have sought refuge at the Arlington Life Shelter since it opened more than 30 years ago.

The renovations are part of a $5 million project at the shelter.