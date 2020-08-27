Mavericks vs. Clippers playoff game scheduled for Thursday postponed

article

The Dallas Mavericks have announced that Game 6 of its first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers that was scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed.

This comes a day after all three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed after players around the league chose to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

This comes after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

There have been several days of protests, and the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic Wednesday to bring attention to the problem of police brutality.

When asked is he'd support his players if they seek to boycott games, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he’d "of course" support his team.

“Of course I would support my team. A lot of things in life are more important than basketball,” Cuban said in an email to FOX4. “I’ll support action items NBA players put in place to try to effect change.”

The NBA released the following statement after announcing that Thursday's game would not be played:

"We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday. There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later [Thursday] afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.”