Maui wildfire victims being helped by Texas Baptist Men

As those in Maui begin to look at the damage left behind by wildfires, crews from across the country are heading to Hawaii to assist in the clean up and recovery.

That includes North Texas based Texas Baptist Men (TBM).

The group is helping get supplies where they are needed most right now.

A TBM member arrived in Hawaii on Thursday.

Right now, they are focused on meeting the immediate need for people.

The member from TBM is working with churches and ministries on the ground in Maui to get basic necessities out to people.

The wildfires in Maui turned a tropical paradise into ashes.

People lost their homes and all their belongings.

Texas Baptist Men said all the money it raises for Hawaii relief is going towards buying goods for people.

This includes water, food, diapers and clothing.

The member on the ground sent FOX 4 a photo of a woman in a wheelchair lost who everything in the fires, including her two cars and products and machinery she uses to work out of her home.

Thousands are in the same boat.

The fire damaged or destroyed more than 2,000 buildings according to damage assessments.

"When a disaster strikes, I think there is something in each of us that wants to help people in need. These folks in Hawaii they’re suffering from no fault of their own, there’s nothing they can do, so all of us we just have a sense we want to help," said Jon Hall, with Texas Baptist Men.

Hall said the island’s infrastructure makes it difficult to get goods in and out.

As recovery efforts continue, Hall said more TBM members will go to Hawaii to help clean up properties and rebuild homes.

For those wanting to help, Hall said the best way to do that is to donate online to TBM’s Hawaii relief fund.

All the money goes to buying goods in bulk and transporting them to Maui.