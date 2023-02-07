Matthew McConaughey to voice Elvis in animated Netflix series

article

Netflix plans to roll out an animated Elvis series next month and Texan Matthew McConaughey will provide the voice of the king.

In it, the character is a music superstar during the day and a government secret agent by night.

ARLINGTON, TX: Actor Matthew McConaughey takes part in pregame activities before the Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 13, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In real life, Elvis Presley once went to Washington in hopes of meeting President Richard Nixon and that’s what happened.

He offered his services to the country and received a badge in return.

And that whole idea forms the basis for the animated series "Agent Elvis."

Presley’s wife, Priscilla, is an executive producer for the series, along with McConaughey.