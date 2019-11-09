Master in Weed? You can do that at this university

article

File this under the "master's degree we never knew exists" category. For those who ever dreamed of earning a master's degree in marijuana, now is the time to try.

According to the University of Maryland website, applications are now being accepted for a two-year Master of Science program in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics, set to start in Fall 2020. It is also the first graduate program in the country dedicated to the study of medical cannabis, and is ideal for those with a bachelor's degree and currently working or looking to work in the medical cannabis industry.

The program will teach students the basic science of medical cannabis, its clinical uses, adverse effects, public health considerations, as well as laws and policies on the federal and state level.

Officials say a thesis is not required for the program.

The website states the application deadline is April 15, 2020.

University of Maryland's M.S. in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics:

https://shadygrove.umd.edu/academics/degree-programs/ms-medical-cannabis-science-and-therapeutics