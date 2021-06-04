Maserati driver flees after injuring off-duty police officer at Dallas construction site

article

A police officer was injured when his squad car was hit in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas Friday morning.

The officer from the Edgewood Police Department in Van Zandt County was working an off-duty job blocking traffic for a construction site.

A Maserati slammed into the back of his police car on the eastbound LBJ Freeway at Plano Road.

The driver of the Maserati fled the scene in another vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital but the extent of his injuries has not yet been released.

All eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.