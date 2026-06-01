DHS Sec. honors officers involved in Sept. 2025 Dallas ICE facility attack

The Brief DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin thanked ICE officers for their actions in the Sept. 2025 Dallas ICE facility attack on Monday. The Department of Homeland Security Secretary stopped in Dallas to honor the three officers for their heroism during the attack. The Sept. 2025 shooting left two detainees and the shooter, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, dead. Anti-ICE messaging was found on bullets near the suspect's body.



The DHS secretary stopped in Dallas on Monday to honor three ICE officers for their bravery in the Sept. 2025 attack on a Dallas ICE facility.

Deportation Officers Andres Goche and Marco Solis, as well as Enforcement and Removal Assistance Officer Christopher Pine, were recognized by Sec. Markwayne Mullin for their actions last September.

ICE officers honored

What they're saying:

"The fact that they're willing to sacrifice their lives for individuals that are in their custody would speak volumes to what type of law enforcement we have that work in ICE and at DHS," Mullin said.

DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin

"It was an act of violence targeted towards us, towards ICE that morning," Robert Cerna, Deputy Director of the Dallas ICE Field Office, said.

"Three detainees who were in one of our detention vans were struck by the sniper. The sniper thought he was striking a van with our employees, but he actually hit three of our detainees. There were ten others in that vehicle."

Dallas ICE facility shooting

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The backstory:

On Sept. 24, 2025 at around 6:30 a.m., 29-year-old Joshua Jahn fired 17 shots at the Dallas ICE facility as detention vans were driving in with detainees.

Three detainees were shot, and two eventually died. Jahn was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bullets with anti-ICE messaging were found near the shooter's body.