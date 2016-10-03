Mark Cuban promotes edible drinkware at State Fair of Texas

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was out pushing edible drinking glasses at the State Fair of Texas.

The cups are one of his investments from the TV show Shark Tank. He put some of his billions behind the Loliware brand.

Cuban, who is a bit of a healthy eating fanatic, calls them ecologically smart.

“I mean, we’re trying to give them a choice. You could eat fried Snickers bars on top of a fried peanut butter and jelly on top of a fried everything, or you can come to Loliware and have a nice cold beverage. And it’s not just throwing away a cup,” he said.

Creators Leighann Tucker and Chelsea Briganti said they came up with the idea because they are both passionate about sustainability and bringing new ideas and experiences to the food and beverage industry.

Loliware’s cups are made from seaweed and organic sweeteners. At the fair they come in two flavors -- candy apple and cotton candy.

Fairgoer Beth Bergman decided to test out the cotton candy cup filled with root beer.

"We're at the State Fair of Texas. This is where you do these things," she said.

She said the cup was a little sticky, but it held her soda until she could finish it. Then, the cup really did taste like cotton candy.

"It's a little chewy. It's not enough to break a tooth, but you have to be kind of careful," she added.