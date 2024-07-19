Marine veteran receives mortgage-free home in Heath

A veteran who was catastrophically injured during a training exercise received a mortgage-free home in Heath on Friday.

The accessible smart home will allow Staff Sergeant James Carey lead a more independent life.

Carey joined the Marine Corps in 2005. He was deployed to Iraq for a year, but after coming home he re-enlisted.

He nearly drowned during a training exercise, resulting in a brain injury that left him in a coma for three months.

"He bravely faces daily struggles of the loss of his eyesight and normal use of his body. Over the last 14 years, he has learned to adjust to his life, while suffering the other losses like his marriage, father, and grandfather," said his mother, Kim Carey, on Friday.

A crowd of supporters gathered outside the home in Heath to welcome Carey.

"I hope this home in our community brings comfort to you and your family for years to come," said Heath DPS Chief Brandon Seery.

After raising an American flag above the home, Staff Sergeant Carey, his mother and siblings received a tour of the home for the first time.

"Overwhelming, it takes your breath away," said Carey's mother.

The home's microwave is within reach, the stove lowers to his level and there are other touches that make life easier.

"He will have the option to control more of his environment. Something he does not have in a regular home. The world isn't made for people with disabilities," said Carey's mother.

The staff sergeant has delayed speech, but he was able to tell FOX 4 what he thinks of the home.

"So far, I think it is awesome," he said. "How spacious it is for me to get around and how easy it is for me to get inside everyone's room."

His neighbors are already bringing by homegrown tomatoes.

"We're thankful we have someone like this in our neighborhood. We are honored," said neighbor Jolene Aicklan.







