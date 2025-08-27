Mansfield ISD Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu announces retirement

article

The Brief Mansfield ISD Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu announced her retirement, effective in February 2026. Cantu, who has led the district since 2020, stated that the decision was made to focus on her family. The school board will now begin the search for her replacement.



Mansfield ISD Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu announced her retirement this morning, effective in February 2026.

After 33 years in public education, she said the "extremely difficult decision" was made to focus on her family.

"It has been my joy to serve, to listen, to lead, and to dream alongside this community," Cantu said in a statement. "I know, however, now it's time for me to focus on being a mom to my 15-year-old daughter, as well as my older girls, and be a support to my parents and family."

Local perspective:

Cantu has served as Mansfield ISD superintendent since 2020, leading the district through the challenges of the pandemic while improving student achievement.

Under her leadership, the district has seen significant growth:

In 2024-25, 20 of Mansfield ISD's 48 campuses earned an "A" rating from the Texas Education Agency—more than double the previous year.

The district's Early College High School celebrated a 100% graduation rate for the third year in a row, with every student also earning an associate degree.

Mansfield ISD passed a $588.5 million bond election in 2024 and a VATRE in 2021 to support modern and safe schools.

The district launched the Evolv security system and expanded social-emotional learning programs and counseling services to support students' well-being.

What they're saying:

"The Board thanks Dr. Cantu for all she has given personally and professionally to Mansfield ISD," said Board President Dr. Benita Reed. "Her influence, leadership, and steadfast commitment to placing students first will be greatly missed."

The school board will begin the search for a new superintendent while the district prepares to launch the second half of its Vision 2030 strategic plan.