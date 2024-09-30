Expand / Collapse search

Mansfield drone show breaks Guinness World Record, company says

Published  September 30, 2024 9:49am CDT
A North Texas drone company says it broke a Guinness World Record in Mansfield over the weekend.

Coppell-based Sky Elements Drones says it broke the record for the most remote-operated multirotor drones launching fireworks simultaneously.

1,200 drones lit up the night sky, creating unique shapes and images.

The fireworks were launched with the company's pro drone Phoenix.

The 15-minute show was held at Mansfield Sports Park on Saturday night.