Mansfield drone show breaks Guinness World Record, company says
A North Texas drone company says it broke a Guinness World Record in Mansfield over the weekend.
Coppell-based Sky Elements Drones says it broke the record for the most remote-operated multirotor drones launching fireworks simultaneously.
1,200 drones lit up the night sky, creating unique shapes and images.
The fireworks were launched with the company's pro drone Phoenix.
The 15-minute show was held at Mansfield Sports Park on Saturday night.