Mansfield man sentenced to 17 years in prison for child pornography

A Mansfield man was sentenced to 17 years in prison after he used Snapchat to get child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

33-year-old Juan Aguilera Duran used the app to share explicit messages, images and videos with a 14-year-old boy, according to investigators.

Duran pleaded guilty to receiving images of child pornography on his computer in October.

"The Secret Service is committed to using our forensic and investigative capabilities to help catch criminals who prey on the most vulnerable among us," said Christina Foley, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Dallas Field Office in a statement. "We are proud of the coordinated effort with our partners from the Mansfield Police Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office to ensure that justice was served."

Duran was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison on Friday.