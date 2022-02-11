Mansfield 6th grader named Time magazine's 'Kid of the Year'

article

Time magazine’s Kid of the Year lives in North Texas and is a friend of FOX 4’s Good Day.

Orion Jean is a sixth-grade student at Alma Martinez Intermediate School in Mansfield.

He’s been recognized for his many community service initiatives.

Jean created the "Race to Kindness" campaign, which has distributed 100,000 meals to families in need.

The campaign also provided toys to children in local hospitals and books for children who may not have any at home.

The North Texans was chosen from more than 5,000 nominees.

He will be featured on the cover of Time magazine.

RELATED:

Kind-hearted 5th-grader doles out snacks, positive messages to 100,000 for Thanksgiving

Advertisement

North Texas 10-year-old collecting half a million books for kids in need