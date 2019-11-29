Man's warning about spiral light bulbs after home nearly catches fire goes viral

article

A Kentucky man hopes that his warning about spiral light bulbs will urge others to check theirs after he says his home nearly caught on fire.

In a Facebook post, Jason Whitaker said he kept smelling something that he thought was an electrical fire.

As he searched his home to find where the smell was coming from, he discovered the culprit: a spiral light bulb.

"These light bulbs will burn your house down," he wrote.

Whitaker posted photos of the light bulb, which was packed with lady bugs after being in a lamp for 4 to 5 years.

"You can see how close it came to igniting. I changed all the light bulbs. Please check yours."

Other quickly commented with their own experience with the bulbs.

"This just happened to us. We moved into a new house and the bulbs were there. Replaced them now," wrote on commenter.

Whitaker's post has been shared more than 100,000 times.