Manhunt underway for 2 escaped felons in South Texas

article

Police are looking for two felons who escaped from a minimum-security prison south of San Antonio.

The prison discovered Arturo Campos-Zamora and Christopher Salazar missing early Sunday.

They were both serving time for conspiracy to distribute meth at satellite camp near FCI Three Rivers in Three Rivers, Texas.

Campos-Zamora is described as a 57-year-old white male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 152 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Salazar is a 27-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 260 pounds and is just under 6 feet tall.

Advertisement

The U.S. Marshals Service wants to hear from anyone who may have information about them. Tipsters should call 361-888-3154.