Mandatory quarantine to be lifted for people traveling from Louisiana but not others, Gov. Abbott says

As part of Phase One in reopening the state, Gov. Greg Abbott says he is lifting the self-quarantine restrictions on people traveling to Texas from Louisiana and some other states.

Back in March, Gov. Abbott issued a mandatory two-week quarantine for people who have traveled from Louisiana by road or air and by air from 10 other states.

People who didn't follow the guidelines of the order were subject to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail.

Now, Gov. Abbott says people traveling from Louisiana will no longer have to self-quarantine beginning Friday, May 1.

The mandatory quarantine will still apply for the following states and cities: California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Miami.

