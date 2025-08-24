Man wanted in North Texas for child sex crimes arrested at border
DEL RIO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry arrested a North Texas man on Thursday who was wanted on felony warrants for child sexual assault and drug possession.
What we know:
Victor Morales, 31, was a passenger in a vehicle crossing the Del Rio International Bridge when he was referred for a secondary inspection, according to a news release from the agency.
A biometric verification check confirmed he had an outstanding felony warrant for the aggravated sexual assault of a child from the White Settlement Police Department and a separate felony drug possession warrant from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.
What they're saying:
"Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance and late this week apprehended a traveler wanted on two separate felony warrants for sex and drug-related charges," said Port Director Liliana Flores.
The Source: Information in this article is from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.