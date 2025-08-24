Man wanted in North Texas for child sex crimes arrested at border

article

The Brief A North Texas man wanted on felony warrants for child sexual assault and drug possession was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The 31-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle crossing the Del Rio International Bridge when he was stopped. A biometric check confirmed he had an outstanding felony warrant from the White Settlement Police Department and another from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry arrested a North Texas man on Thursday who was wanted on felony warrants for child sexual assault and drug possession.

Man from White Settlement arrested at border

What we know:

Victor Morales, 31, was a passenger in a vehicle crossing the Del Rio International Bridge when he was referred for a secondary inspection, according to a news release from the agency.

A biometric verification check confirmed he had an outstanding felony warrant for the aggravated sexual assault of a child from the White Settlement Police Department and a separate felony drug possession warrant from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

"Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance and late this week apprehended a traveler wanted on two separate felony warrants for sex and drug-related charges," said Port Director Liliana Flores.