Man wanted in North Texas for child sex crimes arrested at border

Published  August 24, 2025 1:36pm CDT
White Settlement
DEL RIO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry arrested a North Texas man on Thursday who was wanted on felony warrants for child sexual assault and drug possession.

Victor Morales, 31, was a passenger in a vehicle crossing the Del Rio International Bridge when he was referred for a secondary inspection, according to a news release from the agency. 

A biometric verification check confirmed he had an outstanding felony warrant for the aggravated sexual assault of a child from the White Settlement Police Department and a separate felony drug possession warrant from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

"Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance and late this week apprehended a traveler wanted on two separate felony warrants for sex and drug-related charges," said Port Director Liliana Flores.

