Man wanted for punching Anna police officer, evading arrest

article

Police in the city of Anna in Collin County are looking for a fugitive they say punched a police officer.

It happened early Sunday morning just before 7.a.m.

Anna police are looking for 21-year-old Joshua Draine of Memphis, Tennessee.

Police say Draine and a companion were stopped at the Flying J Truck Stop for a minor traffic violation. Police say they were trying to detain both men when Draine got into a struggle with one officer and punched him.

Advertisement

Police say Draine got back into his truck and led police on a short pursuit that ended in a crash near county road 937 and FM 455. He ran away, and police were not able to find him.