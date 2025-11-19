Man wanted in Dallas County for nearly 40 years arrested at border

article

The Brief A 70-year-old man was arrested at the southern border for an aggravated sexual assault of a child warrant out of Dallas County dating back to 1987. Roberto Gallegos Hernandez, a citizen of Mexico, was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers while crossing through the Laredo Port of Entry on Nov. 12. Dallas County officials have not yet commented on the arrest, and no details about the nearly 40-year-old case against him have been released.



A man who has been wanted for the aggravated sexual assault of a child in Dallas County for nearly 40 years was arrested recently at the southern border.

What we know:

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 70-year-old Roberto Gallegos Hernandez was apprehended on Nov. 12.

Hernandez, who is a citizen of Mexico, was a passenger in a vehicle passing through the Laredo Port of Entry.

After being flagged for secondary inspection, CBP officers searched through law enforcement databases and found that Hernandez had an outstanding warrant for the aggravated sexual assault of a child that was issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in 1987.

Hernandez was taken into custody and transported to the Webb County jail.

What they're saying:

"It was a long time coming, nearly 40 years, but CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry encountered and brought to justice a traveler wanted on longtime outstanding warrant for a sex related offense against a child," said Port Director Alberto Flores.

Flores said Hernandez’s apprehension exemplifies CPB’s "continued commitment to protecting communities" and reinforces that "harm toward children is reprehensible and will not be tolerated."

What we don't know:

Dallas County officials have not yet commented on Hernandez’s arrest.

No details about the case against him were released.