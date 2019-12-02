Man tackled to ground, arrested after high-speed chase through Dallas County

A man led Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies on chase throughout the southern part of the county on Monday morning before surrendering.

Deputies brought an end to what was at times a high-speed chase, with the man running from deputies often driving the wrong way on Interstate 20 and nearby surface roads.

Sources tell FOX4 the man was driving a stolen Mercedes Benz. At one point during the chase, he stood up and poked his head up through the sunroof of the car.

Shortly after, a woman in a black car pulled along side, almost like flagging him down trying to get him to stop.

At the conclusion of the chase, the man got out of the car with his hands up – but then proceeded to try and run away from deputies. He was quickly tackled to the ground.

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately known.