Man shot during fight in Dallas at property training roosters for cockfights

Dallas police say a man had to be rushed to the hospital last Friday after a fight at a property used to train roosters for cockfights.

Police were called to Rylie Road in Southeast Dallas for a shooting.

They found a man with a non-lethal gunshot wound who needed to be taken to a nearby hospital.

47-year-old Betoncourt Duran was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Betoncourt Duran (Source: Dallas Sheriff's Office)

While at the scene, investigators saw hundreds of roosters that they later learned were being raised at the location for cockfights.

The Dallas Police Animal Cruelty Unit rounded up more than 2,000 birds and found cockfighting paraphernalia at the location.

The birds are currently under the care of Dallas Animal Services.

Featured article

The investigation into the animal abuse is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Texas Animal Commission was called to the location on Monday to help with the case.