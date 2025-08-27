Man killed in Dallas SWAT standoff after charging at officers with knife
DALLAS - A man is dead after being shot by SWAT officers during a standoff at a Dallas home Tuesday night, according to police. The man, who had reportedly barricaded himself inside, charged at officers with a knife.
Dallas Officer-Involved Shooting (Terry Van Sickle)
What we know:
Police responded to a disturbance call at a home near I-635 and Coit Road in far north Dallas around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, a woman in distress opened the door and asked for help. Officers helped her safely exit the home.
Shortly after, a man came into the front yard, waving a knife, before returning inside and barricading himself.
A SWAT team and negotiator were called to the scene. After officers attempted to get the man to surrender, SWAT entered the home. The man then charged at the officers with a knife, and they shot and killed him. No officers were injured in the incident.
Dallas police are expected to provide more details at a news conference late Wednesday morning.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man has not been released. The relationship between the man and the woman is also unknown. Police have not provided further information at this time.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.