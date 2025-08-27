Man killed in Dallas SWAT standoff after charging at officers with knife

The Brief A man was shot and killed by a Dallas SWAT team after a standoff at a home Tuesday night. Police were initially called to the scene for a disturbance, where a woman was helped safely out of the residence. The man, who had barricaded himself inside, was shot by officers after he reportedly charged at them with a knife.



A man is dead after being shot by SWAT officers during a standoff at a Dallas home Tuesday night, according to police. The man, who had reportedly barricaded himself inside, charged at officers with a knife.

What we know:

Police responded to a disturbance call at a home near I-635 and Coit Road in far north Dallas around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, a woman in distress opened the door and asked for help. Officers helped her safely exit the home.

Shortly after, a man came into the front yard, waving a knife, before returning inside and barricading himself.

A SWAT team and negotiator were called to the scene. After officers attempted to get the man to surrender, SWAT entered the home. The man then charged at the officers with a knife, and they shot and killed him. No officers were injured in the incident.

Dallas police are expected to provide more details at a news conference late Wednesday morning.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man has not been released. The relationship between the man and the woman is also unknown. Police have not provided further information at this time.