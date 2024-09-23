Man killed after running into traffic on I-30 in Arlington

article

The Brief Arlington police say the 22-year-old man was running in and out of traffic on I-30 early Sunday morning. Officers tried to talk to him and lead him to safety. Instead, he ran back out into traffic and was fatally struck. The driver who hit him stopped to help and is not facing any criminal charges.



A 22-year-old man who may have been under the influence of drugs was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Fielder Road in Arlington.

Police said multiple drivers reported seeing the man behaving erratically and running in and out of traffic.

Officers spotted him on the side of the highway and tried to speak to him. They said he seemed paranoid and acted as if he were under the influence of drugs.

Featured article

The officers tried to lead him to safety, but police said he ran back out into traffic and was fatally struck.

The driver of the car that hit him stopped and is not expected to face any charges.

Police said they found marijuana, THC edibles, vape pens, and compressed spray canisters in the backpack the man was carrying.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his name once his relatives have been notified.