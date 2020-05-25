Man killed after fight at Uptown Dallas bar spills outside

article

A man was shot and killed in Uptown Dallas early Monday morning after a fight at a bar spilled outside.

The shooting happened on McKinney Avenue outside of One Sette Bar just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say 24-year-old Franklin Moore was in the club and was escorted out after being involved in fight with several people inside. Police say he then went to grab a gun from his party bus and went back inside the club again.

Once Moore was escorted out again, police say he got into a fight with 32-year-old Tommie Richard Rogers and shot him several times. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say Moore ran away after the shooting. He then surrendered himself to the Euless Police Department and has been transferred to Lew Sterret Jail.

Moore is charged with murder. His bond has not been set. A mugshot has not been released.