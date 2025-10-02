Man killed after argument on DART train in Dallas

article

The Brief A man, identified as Daniel Gormley, was shot and killed Monday night following an argument aboard a DART train near the Market Center Station in Dallas. A rail operator witnessed Gormley tell the suspect to leave the train before the suspect fired multiple rounds. Police quickly arrested a suspect, identified as Christopher Akins, near the station.



A man was shot and killed Monday night following an argument aboard a DART train, according to DART police.

What we know:

DART police officers responded to the Market Center Station on Harry Hines Boulevard just before 10:15 p.m. Sept. 29.

Officers found the victim, identified as 53-year-old Daniel Tom Gormley, inside a train car. He had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. First responders attempted to save Gormley's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A DART rail operator witnessed the scene and described the events to police. The witness reported hearing Gormley tell the suspect to get off the train before the suspect fired three times.

Police quickly located and arrested a man matching the suspect's description near the station. The man was identified as Christopher Clemson Akins and was charged with murder.

What they're saying:

DART Police Chief Cato emphasized the agency's commitment to safety in a statement:

"Incidents like the one that occurred earlier this week are both extremely rare and are taken very seriously," Chief Cato said. "DART Police remain deeply committed to the safety of our riders, employees, and the communities we serve."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Akins and Gormley knew each other prior to the confrontation or what the subject of the argument was.