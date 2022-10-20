Man hurt in shootout with Garland police officers

article

Police say officers shot a man who fired at them from inside a Garland home.

It happened in a neighborhood near the President George Bush Turnpike and Highway 78.

Police say officers were called to a home on Echo Drive about a suspicious person. They were given a description. And when no one answered at the front door, police went to the back. They saw an open patio door. and a man inside matching the description.

Police say the officers identified themselves as police and tried to talk to the man who was described as agitated.

Police also say the officers noticed a weapon and told the man not to reach for it. Police say he grabbed the gun and fired at officers, who then shot him.

No officers were injured, and the man was taken to a hospital. Police do not have his condition.

They are now reviewing evidence from police body cameras.

"It is a very detailed involved investigation. That's what we're doing: combing through video. There were multiple officers out there, so that's what we're doing now," said Garland Police Lt. Richard Maldonado.

Police indicated this might be a domestic incident and they expect to release more information later Thursday evening.