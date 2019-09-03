Man hospitalized after west Dallas drive-by shooting

article

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in west Dallas.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Ingersoll Street near Loop 12.

A man told officers he and a friend were walking down the street when a small white or silver car pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them. The car then drove off.

Police found one man shot in the back a block away. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No one has been arrested.