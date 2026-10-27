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Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dallas

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 27, 2026 8:44 AM CDT
Published October 27, 2026 8:44 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot in the 1200 block of McGregor Street in Dallas.
    • Dallas Police responded to the scene around 7:05 a.m., and Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to the hospital. 
    • No arrests have been made, and both the suspect's identity and the victim's current medical condition are unknown. 

DALLAS - A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an unknown suspect shot him in Dallas, police said.

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of McGregor Street around 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

An unknown suspect shot a man, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and took the man to a local hospital. 

Police have not made any arrests.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the man is unknown at this time. 

Police have not released a description of the suspect. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyDallasTexas