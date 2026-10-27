Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dallas
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DALLAS - A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an unknown suspect shot him in Dallas, police said.
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of McGregor Street around 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday.
An unknown suspect shot a man, officials said.
Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and took the man to a local hospital.
Police have not made any arrests.
What we don't know:
The current condition of the man is unknown at this time.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.