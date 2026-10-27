Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dallas

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The Brief A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot in the 1200 block of McGregor Street in Dallas. Dallas Police responded to the scene around 7:05 a.m., and Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to the hospital. No arrests have been made, and both the suspect's identity and the victim's current medical condition are unknown.



A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an unknown suspect shot him in Dallas, police said.

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of McGregor Street around 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

An unknown suspect shot a man, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene and took the man to a local hospital.

Police have not made any arrests.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the man is unknown at this time.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.