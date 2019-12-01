Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting in Arlington Saturday night.
According to police, the shooting happened at about 9 p.m., when officers were called about shots fired in the 400 block of Truman Street.
Investigators were told that a vehicle came down Truman St., and then someone inside the vehicle opened fire at a specific home.
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
No arrests have been made.