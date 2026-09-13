Man hospitalized after being shot by Saginaw police officer during welfare check

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The Brief A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after being shot by a Saginaw police officer during a mental health crisis call. Officers fired after the man allegedly held a rifle and advanced toward them inside an Asbury Drive home. The suspect's current medical condition has not been released, and the Texas Rangers are conducting an independent investigation.



A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after being shot by a Saginaw police officer during a welfare check that turned violent, authorities said.

Saginaw officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Saginaw Police officers responded at 11:26 a.m. Saturday to a residence in the 300 block of Asbury Drive following a dispatch from NWECC Telecommunications about a man experiencing a mental health crisis who had attempted to harm himself.

Upon arrival, officers found an armed man inside the home holding what appeared to be a rifle. Police said officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands, but the man advanced on them with the weapon. One Saginaw officer fired his handgun, striking the subject.

Saginaw Fire and Fort Worth Fire Department EMS personnel rendered medical aid at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital. His current condition has not been released.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers responded to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Their findings will be submitted to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Saginaw Police Department is conducting a separate parallel administrative investigation to review department policies and procedures.

Authorities have asked for the public's patience as the investigation continues into the early stages, noting that no additional details are immediately available.