Man found shot in vehicle in east Oak Cliff
DALLAS - No arrests have been made yet for a shooting that happened Wednesday night in east Oak Cliff.
Dallas police said officers found the victim slumped inside an SUV that had run into a light pole near Illinois and South Ewing avenues.
The man had a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to the hospital but is expected to survive.
Police said they don’t yet have a motive for the shooting or suspect in the case.
They are interviewing neighbors and hope to talk to the victim once he recovers.