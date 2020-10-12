Man found shot in crashed pickup truck in Dallas

article

A man who was shot in the chest crashed his pickup truck into a traffic signal post overnight.

The crash happened on MLK Boulevard near Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near Fair Park and the man drove several blocks before crashing.

He is now in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police are checking surveillance video in the area for clues about the suspect.

No arrests have been made.