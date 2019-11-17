Man found dead outside Arlington home after reported shooting

article

Police found a man dead outside an Arlington home Saturday evening after responding to a shooting call.

Officers were called out just after 6:30 p.m. for a shooting reported in the 2400 block of Summer Place Drive.

A man, who has not yet been identified, was found dead in a front yard. They believe the man died from a shooting.

Police are still working to learn details about the shooting and name a possible suspect.

While officers were investigating, another person checked in to Mansfield Methodist Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say the shootings could be connected.