Man found dead after McKinney homeless camp catches fire

Firefighters in McKinney found a man’s body after a homeless camp caught fire.

The camp was in a wooded area just south of University Drive.

It caught fire around 6 a.m. Monday and was quickly engulfed in flames. The fire also spread to nearby trees and grass.

Firefighters learned that one person was unaccounted for. They found his body amid the debris.

The Collin County medical examiner is still working to confirm the man’s identity and determine his cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.