Man found dead after apartment fire in Red Bird

A man died in an apartment fire in Red Bird on Thursday morning, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a 911 call about a fire at an apartment complex at 7575 Chaucer Place just before 7:15 a.m. on March 13. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the first floor of the two-story building.

Crews quickly extinguished a small fire and found a man dead inside the apartment. No other residents were displaced.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the man’s cause of death.