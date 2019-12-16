Man expected to plead guilty for sending tweet that caused journalist’s seizure

UPDATE: Monday's hearing was postponed. The new court date has not yet been set.

A journalist who had an epileptic seizure because of a Twitter message hopes for justice today when his accused attack goes to court.

The case is in a Dallas courtroom where John Rivello is expected to plead guilty to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Rivello is accused of sending a tweet three years ago to New York Times writer and bestselling author Kurt Eichenwald after he appeared on the FOX News Channel.

Eichenwald believes the tweet was sent in response to his harsh online criticism of then President-elect Donald Trump. It had flashing images and included the message, “You deserve a seizure for your post.”

Eichenwald said the strobe triggered an 8-minute seizure.

His wife found him in their Dallas home and called 911 for help. She also replied to the tweet saying she had reported it to authorities.

Twitter reportedly suspended Rivello’s account after learning about the incident.

Monday’s hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the Frank Crowley Courts Building.