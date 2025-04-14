Man drowns while swimming in Trinity River

article

The Brief A man drowned while swimming in the West Fork of the Trinity River Sunday afternoon. The Fort Worth dive team recovered the man's body on Sunday night and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death. Homicide detectives have been assigned to the case.



A man drowned Sunday afternoon while swimming in the Trinity River in Fort Worth.

What we know:

Police responded to a water emergency call around 4:45 p.m. Sunday at 2501 Roberts Cut Off Road. Officers learned a man had drowned while swimming in the West Fork of the Trinity River.

The Fort Worth dive team recovered the man’s body. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether anyone else was involved in the man’s death, but homicide detectives are now handling the case.

His identity has not been released.

Do people swim in the Trinity River?

Dig deeper:

People occasionally swim in the West Fork of the Trinity River, but it’s not recommended due to water quality and safety concerns.

The river’s water comes from runoff and treated wastewater, which can pose health risks for swimmers.