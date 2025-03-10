Dallas house fire kills man, dog; woman hospitalized

The Brief A man and a dog were killed in a Dallas house fire early Monday morning. Firefighters pulled a woman out of the house, and she was treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital. The cause of the fire remains unknown.



A man and a dog were killed, and a woman was hospitalized after a house fire early Monday morning in Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call about a fire in the 3500 block of Latimer Street around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a one-story home and received reports of people trapped inside.

Attack teams quickly entered the home for search and rescue. Firefighters pulled a man and a woman from the house and provided immediate medical attention.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition after being treated for smoke inhalation. The man was unresponsive when he was rescued and was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Two dogs were inside the home, but only one survived.

Firefighters extinguished the fire about 30 minutes later, at 4:50 a.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and officials have not yet released the man’s cause of death.

Local perspective:

This is the second house fire in the area within one day.