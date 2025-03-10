Dallas house fire kills man, dog; woman hospitalized
A man and a dog were killed, and a woman was hospitalized after a house fire early Monday morning in Dallas.
What we know:
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call about a fire in the 3500 block of Latimer Street around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a one-story home and received reports of people trapped inside.
Attack teams quickly entered the home for search and rescue. Firefighters pulled a man and a woman from the house and provided immediate medical attention.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition after being treated for smoke inhalation. The man was unresponsive when he was rescued and was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Two dogs were inside the home, but only one survived.
Firefighters extinguished the fire about 30 minutes later, at 4:50 a.m.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and officials have not yet released the man’s cause of death.
Local perspective:
This is the second house fire in the area within one day.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.