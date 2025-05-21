Expand / Collapse search

Man dies trying to save dog from oncoming train in Fort Worth

Published  May 21, 2025 6:49am CDT
Fort Worth
File: A railroad crossing and train tracks. (Rachel Wisniewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A man died after he was struck by a train in Fort Worth on Tuesday.
    • Police say the man was trying to save his dog when he was killed.
    • It is unclear whether the dog survived.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man died after he was struck by a train while trying to rescue his dog in Fort Worth on Tuesday, police said.

What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a major accident involving a train and a pedestrian around 4:30 p.m. at Kelton Street and Avington Way.

Investigators said the man was trying to rescue his dog when he was hit by a passing train. He died at the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the dog survived.

Police have not released the man's identity or any additional details about the incident.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.

