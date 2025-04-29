Man dies at police station after telling officers he felt ill during traffic stop

article

The Brief A man was pulled over in Dallas after police ran his license plates and found he had two outstanding felony warrants. The man complained about chest pains during the traffic stop, so DFR was called to the scene and the man was medically cleared. After getting to the police station for an interview, the man told officers he felt ill again and died at the station.



A man who told officers he was feeling ill died in police custody shortly after being medically cleared, according to Dallas police.

The backstory:

Dallas officers conducted a traffic stop just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at C.F. Hawn Freeway and North Jim Miller Road. During the stop, an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and found the driver had two outstanding felony warrants—one for aggravated assault and another for burglary with intent.

The man reportedly complained of chest pains, and the officer called Dallas Fire-Rescue around 1:45 a.m. to evaluate him. Paramedics cleared him medically, and officers transported him to the Southeast Patrol Station for an interview.

According to a police statement, the man told officers he was feeling ill again as he walked into the interview room. Dallas Fire-Rescue was immediately notified and responded to the station, where the man was later pronounced dead.

The Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s name or age. It’s unclear if he had any underlying medical conditions, and details about his felony warrants were not disclosed.